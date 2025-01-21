New Telegraph

January 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Trump Mulls 25%…

Trump Mulls 25% Tariff Increase On Canada, Mexico Goods

Trump Appoints Ex-Wrestling Executive As US Education Secretary

The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Monday said its administration will on February 1, 2025, introduce tariffs of 25 per cent on products from Canada and Mexico.

Trump, while signing various orders shortly after his inauguration at the White House said, “We’re thinking in terms of 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada, because they’re allowing vast number of people to come in.”

“I think we’ll do it February 1,” Trump added, referring to the potential start date for the tariffs.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump did not intend to impose tariffs on trading partners like Canada, Mexico, and China.

READ ALSO:

Instead, he planned to instruct the authorities to assess trade relations with China and its neighbours on the North American continent, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a summary of a planned memorandum and Trump’s advisers.

However, shortly after winning the election in November, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China.

There are also fears in the EU that Trump could impose new tariffs.

The tariffs are a type of surcharge on imported goods.

They are paid as goods enter the country.

Trump imposed a range of tariffs on imported goods during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Trump Revokes Security Clearances Of Ex-Intelligence Officials 
Read Next

Solid Minerals: NASS Summons Edun, Bagudu, DG Budget Over Paltry Budget
Share
Copy Link
×