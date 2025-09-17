Trump, Melania In Windsor Castle, Begin Historic UK Visit

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday arrived at Windsor Castle as they kick off their first full day of a historic second state visit to Britain.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla welcomed the Trumps outside Victoria House after they were first greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales when their helicopter landed at the royal residence.

New Telegraph gathered that there is a mammoth security operation in the region, with demonstrations organised by ‘Stop the Trump Coalition’ expected to take place in Windsor as well as in central London.

READ ALSO

Trump and King Charles rode together in the Irish State Coach while Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump travelled behind in the Scottish State Coach.

The procession route was lined with members of the armed forces and three military bands. The US and British national anthems were played, and an honour guard was staged at the castle’s quadrangle. Trump and the king inspected the honour guard.

The Trumps and the royal family then entered Windsor Castle for a lunch inside the State Dining Room and for a specially curated display of items related to the US from the Royal Collection in the Green Drawing Room