Trump Meets All American Govs

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump on Saturday night met with all governors both Republican and Democrat.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the development followed Trump’s post on his Truth Social saying the event may be the start of unity in the United States.

Trump and the First Lady attended the National Governors Association evening dinner and reception that held at the White House.

He said, “Melania and I are looking forward to dinner tonight, at the White House, with our Nation’s Governors, both Republican and Democrat.

“Maybe this will be the start of unity for our Nation. It will be interesting, and fun”!!!

This came barely three days after Trump had a heated exchange with one of the Democratic governors, Janet Mills.

The heated exchange flowed Trump’s order barring transgender athletes from women’s sports, with the state leader telling him: “See you in court.”

Trump, while responding, accused Mills of fighting to keep men in women’s sports.

