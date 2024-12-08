Trump Meet Prince William At Notre-Dame Reopening

Share

On Saturday, the President -elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump meet with the heir to the British throne, Prince Williams when he visited France for the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Prince William joined other world leaders in Paris to mark the restoration of the world-famous landmark, which was devastated by a fire five years ago.

William and Trump met at the residence of the British ambassador in Paris.

READ ALSO

During their 40-minute meeting, William and Trump discussed a range of global issues but focused on the importance of the UK and US special relationship.

Trump also shared some warm and fond memories of the late Queen for which the prince was said to be extremely grateful.

Other leaders and dignitaries at the event included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and outgoing US First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who was representing President Joe Biden.