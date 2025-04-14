Trump Marks Easter Week With Bold Declaration Of Faith

Share

….Cites Divine Protection After Assassination Attempt

As Christians around the world ushered in the Holy Week, the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, delivered a powerful Easter message on Sunday, reaffirming his commitment to defending the Christian faith and hailing Jesus Christ as the “Living Son of God.”

In a Palm Sunday statement issued by the White House, President Trump highlighted the significance of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, urging believers to stand firm in their faith.

The American leader also reiterated his administration’s pledge to uphold Christian values across all spheres of society.

“This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity.”

“My Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government,” Trump said.

In a dramatic twist linking his personal experience to his faith, Trump referenced his survival of an assassination attempt last year, crediting divine protection for sparing his life. The attack, which left the world in shock, has since become a defining moment in the President’s public expressions of faith.

Underscoring this connection, the White House last week unveiled a striking new painting replacing the portrait of former President Barack Obama. The artwork depicts a bloodied but defiant Trump pumping his fist in the air during the fateful assassination attempt last July.

For many of his supporters, the painting is seen as a symbol of resilience and a testament to the President’s belief that his survival was nothing short of a miracle.

As the Easter season unfolds, Trump’s message has stirred conversations in both religious and political circles, with many viewing it as a strong reminder of the enduring intersection between faith and leadership on the global stage.

