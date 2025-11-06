Trump: Markets Shrug Off Threat As Nigeria Sells $2.35bn Eurobond

…records 400% oversubscription

Despite threat by United States President, Donald Trump, to sanction and invade Nigeria over alleged killing of Christians by terrorists, Nigeria successfully priced and sold a $2.35 billion Eurobond issuance in the international capital markets yesterday, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

In a statement, the DMO said that the issuance was split into two tranches: $1.25 billion in a Long 10- year Eurobond maturing in 2036 and $1.10 billion in a Long 20-year Eurobond maturing in 2046, adding that the “Long 10-year bond and the Long 20-year Notes were priced at Coupons / Yields of 8.6308 per cent and 9.1297 per cent, respectively.”

The statement said that the proceeds from the Eurobond issuance would be used to finance the 2025 fiscal deficit and support the government’s other financing needs. lysts said that the successful issuance showed that the markets largely shrugged off threats of potential military action against Nigeria issued by President Trump over the weekend.

Indeed, in its statement, the DMO said: “Nigeria is pleased to have attracted a wide range of investors from multiple jurisdictions including the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and participation from Nigerian investors, which it views as an expression of continued investor confidence in the country’s sound macro-economic policy framework and prudent fiscal and monetary management.

“The transaction attracted a peak orderbook of over $13 billion, marking the largest ever orderbook achieved by the Republic. This significant milestone underscores the strong support for the transaction across geography and investor class. With respect to investor class, demand came from a combination of Fund Managers, Insurance and Pension Funds, Hedge Funds, Banks and other Financial Institutions.”

Commenting on the transaction, President Bola Tinubu, stated: “We are delighted by the strong investor confidence demonstrated in our country and our reform agenda. This development reaffirms Nigeria’s position as a recognised and credible participant in the global capital market.”

Also commenting on the transaction, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said: “This successful market access demonstrates the international community’s continued confidence in Nigeria’s reform trajectory and our commitment to sustainable, inclusive growth.”

Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, stated that “Nigeria’s ability to access the Eurobond Market to raise long term funding needed to support the growth agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a major achievement for Nigeria and is consistent with the DMO’s objectives of supporting development and diversifying funding sources.”

According to the statement, the Notes will be admitted to the official list of the UK Listing Authority and available to trade on the London Stock Exchange’s regulated market, the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited and the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

It disclosed that Nigeria mandated Chapel Hill Denham, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Bookrunners while FSDH Merchant Bank Limited acted as Financial Adviser on the issuance.