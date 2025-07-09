Trump Makes U-turn, Says US Must Send More Weapons To Ukraine

President Donald Trump said Monday that the US will have to send more weapons to Ukraine, just days after ordering a pause in critical weapons deliveries to Kyiv.

The comments by Trump appeared to be an abrupt change in posture after the Pentagon announced last week that it would hold back delivering to Ukraine some air defence missiles, precision-guided artillery and other weapons because of what US officials said were concerns that stockpiles have declined too much, reports the BBC.

“We have to,” Trump said. ”They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now. We’re going to send some more weapons — defensive weapons primarily.”

The pause had come at a difficult moment for Ukraine, which has faced increasing — and more complex — air barrages from Russia during the more than three-year-long war.

Russian attacks on Ukraine killed at least 11 civilians and injured more than 80 others, including seven children, officials said Monday.