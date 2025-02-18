Trump Makes First Supreme Court Appeal In Test Of Power To Fire Officials

Share

President Donald Trump in his attempts to shrink the federal bureaucracy is heading to the Supreme Court, according to US media.

He has filed an emergency appeal to the country’s highest court to rule on whether he can fire the leader of an independent whistleblowing agency.

Hampton Dellinger, head of the US Office of Special Counsel, sued the Trump administration after he was fired by email this month.

Trump has also sacked more than a dozen inspectors general at various federal agencies along with the jobs of thousands of employees across the US government, reports the BBC.

