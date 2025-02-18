New Telegraph

February 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Trump Makes First…

Trump Makes First Supreme Court Appeal In Test Of Power To Fire Officials

President Donald Trump in his attempts to shrink the federal bureaucracy is heading to the Supreme Court, according to US media.

He has filed an emergency appeal to the country’s highest court to rule on whether he can fire the leader of an independent whistleblowing agency.

Hampton Dellinger, head of the US Office of Special Counsel, sued the Trump administration after he was fired by email this month.

Trump has also sacked more than a dozen inspectors general at various federal agencies along with the jobs of thousands of employees across the US government, reports the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

S’Korea Bans New DeepSeek AI Downloads
Read Next

At least 10 Dead In US Floods, Heavy Rain
Share
Copy Link
×