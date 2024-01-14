Trump Legal Team Rejects Calls For Testimony In Defamation Case

Donald Trump is set to face a federal jury in New York this week to determine how much he should pay the writer, E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019, one of a string of legal entanglements he is contending with as primary elections for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Trump’s legal team has said he should not be forced to testify as to his own guilt or face strict warnings about crossing red lines in his remarks should the former U.S. president choose to testify in a defamation trial set to begin this week.

In a legal lawsuit, a jury this year concluded that Trump had sexually assaulted Carroll in the 1990s before calling her a liar in 2022.

Several judges have attempted to impose restrictions on Trump’s ability to speak and engage in diatribes.

Carroll’s attorneys argued last week that, should Trump choose to appear in his own defence, he ought to be compelled to declare, outside the jury’s sight, that he acknowledges he assaulted her and that he needs to be cautioned against defying the court’s orders restricting his words.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan this month ruled that the former president may not tell the jury he did not rape Kaplan.

” (I)t would be a manifest injustice to require President Trump to proffer his guilt, under oath, for acts that he maintains did not occur” and which were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, attorney Alina Habba wrote.

Despite restrictions placed on his testimony, Habba argued that Trump would be allowed to testify to the circumstances surrounding his comments against Carroll in order to demonstrate whether or not he did so out of animosity or malice.

“He can do this without opining on the actual underlying events,” she wrote.