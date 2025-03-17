Trump Layoffs All VOA Staff Amid Call For Press Freedom

Share

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump has initiated mass layoffs at Voice of America (VOA) and other US-funded media outlets

The decision comes just 24 hours after all employees were placed on administrative leave, with contract workers receiving emails notifying them that their services would be terminated at the end of March.

According to several sources, the termination email reads, “You must cease all work immediately and are not permitted to access any agency buildings or systems.”

This sudden directive has left many contractors who form a significant portion of VOA’s workforce, especially in non-English language services in a precarious position.

Many of these contractors, not being US citizens, rely on their employment for visa security, making the layoffs particularly disruptive.

While full-time staff at VOA, who enjoy greater legal protections, have not been immediately dismissed, they too have been instructed not to work as they remain on administrative leave.

Established during World War II, VOA has long been a critical broadcaster, reaching audiences in 49 languages with a mandate to serve regions lacking media freedom.

Confirming the developments, VOA reporter Liam Scott—renowned for his coverage of press freedom and disinformation—revealed that he too was dismissed on March 31, 2025.

Scott took to social media platform X to denounce the administration’s actions, describing the mass layoffs as part of a broader assault on the media and an effort to dismantle government institutions.

“I’ve covered press freedom for a long time, and I’ve never seen something like what’s happened in the US over the past couple of months,” he noted.

In the wake of the debacle, some VOA channels have resorted to playing music in lieu of new programming, highlighting the immediate operational challenges facing the agency.

This upheaval follows similar legal challenges previously faced by the Trump administration after the dismissal of probationary workers across several federal agencies, including Defense, Agriculture, Energy, Interior, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs.

The mass layoffs at VOA and affiliated media outlets have intensified global concerns over the erosion of press freedom in the United States, with critics arguing that the move represents a systematic effort to curb dissent and restrict independent media voices.

As the situation unfolds, international observers and media watchdogs are closely monitoring the potential long-term impact on the country’s media landscape.

