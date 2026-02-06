Trump Lauds Remi Tinubu’s Faith At Nat’l Prayer Breakfast

President of the United States, Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged the presence of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, during the National Prayer Breakfast held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

During the event, Trump commended Remi Tinubu for her Faith and leadership in the Nigeria Christian community.

The annual event, attended by members of the US Congress, religious leaders, and international guests, featured Trump recognising her in the audience as he addressed attendees on matters of faith and global religious freedom.

“We’re honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at the largest church in Nigeria, a very respected woman. First Lady, please, where are you? Thank you very much. It’s a great honour. Thank you very much. Very respected person, too. Thank you,” Trump said.

Mrs. Tinubu is an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), one of Nigeria’s largest and most influential Pentecostal denominations.

Trump’s commendation came amid continued international attention on Nigeria’s security situation, following recent claims by the US President and some lawmakers that Christians in Nigeria face widespread persecution and violence.

In October 2025, Trump designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged attacks on Christians.

However, the claims were rejected by the Nigerian government as inaccurate and harmful to national unity.

The Federal Government maintained that Nigeria’s security challenges are driven by terrorism and criminality affecting citizens of all faiths and insisted that constitutional guarantees protect religious freedom for both Muslims and Christians alike.