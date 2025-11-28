The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Thursday, chided a female reporter while fielding questions at his Florida estate about the vetting of Afghans in America.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed two National Guard soldiers being shot near the White House on Wednesday, November 26.

Reacting to the incident, President Trump allegedly points to an Afghan national brought into the country following the abrupt withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with newsmen after the incident, a female reporter questioned Trump why he shifted the blame to his predecessor Joe Biden, when some in his own administration had said resettled Afghans were thoroughly vetted.

Displeased by the question, Trump asked, “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?”.

“Because they let them in,” Trump snapped, holding up a picture of a US military plane packed with people fleeing as the Taliban authorities resumed power.

They came “along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person,” Trump said.