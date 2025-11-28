New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
Trump Knocks Female Reporter Over Comment On National Guard Soldier

US Donald Trump gives a press conference with the French president in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit attended by the leaders of the world’s seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Thursday, chided a female reporter while fielding questions at his Florida estate about the vetting of Afghans in America.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed two National Guard soldiers being shot near the White House on Wednesday, November 26.

Reacting to the incident, President Trump allegedly points to an Afghan national brought into the country following the abrupt withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

Speaking with newsmen after the incident, a female reporter questioned  Trump why he shifted the blame to his predecessor Joe Biden, when some in his own administration had said resettled Afghans were thoroughly vetted.

Displeased by the question, Trump asked, “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?”.

“Because they let them in,” Trump snapped, holding up a picture of a US military plane packed with people fleeing as the Taliban authorities resumed power.

They came “along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person,” Trump said.

