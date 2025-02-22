Share

On Saturday, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump came under heavy criticism following his decision to sack a top U.S. Army General, CQ Brown.

Saturday Telegraph reports that President Trump ousted the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, CQ Brown and replaced him with Air Force Lieutenant General Dan Caine.

The development which didn’t go well with some critics especially the Democrats accused Trump of politicizing the U.S. military.

One of the critics, Seth Moulton in a post on his official X handle, condemned the firing of CQ Brown, saying America is not a “banana republic”.

READ ALSO:

The Congressman further stated that some policies of the Trump administration are unpatriotic.

He wrote, “Dictators or wannabe kings fire generals who don’t agree with their politics. This isn’t a banana republic.

“What Trump and Hegseth are doing is un-American, unpatriotic. It’s the definition of politicizing our military, and we should expect to see loyalty oaths (not to the Constitution) and worse coming soon”.

Share

Please follow and like us: