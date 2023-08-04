Trump ‘Knew Well He Lost The Election’ –Ex-us Attorney-general

Former US attorney general Bill Barr has spoken out against Donald Trump ahead of his court appearance for allegedly plotting to overturn his election defeat in 2020. Barr, who was appointed by the former president, said that Trump “knew well he lost the election”.

Trump is accused by federal prosecutors of lying repeatedly about mass voter fraud and pressing officials to change results to keep him in power. Trump lawyer John Lauro has called the indictment an attack on free speech and said: “There’s nothing more protected under the First Amendment [the right to free speech] than political speech.”

But Barr, who quit the top job in the US legal system shortly after Joe Biden won that election in November 2020, said free speech is not a valid de- fence, reports BBC.