Trump, King Charles Watch Red Arrows As US President Begins State Visit

Donald Trump and King Charles yesterday watched the Red Arrows perform a flypast over Windsor Castle for the US president’s state visit. Trump had earlier laid a wreath at the late Queen Elizabeth’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, following a guard of honour and carriage procession.

The King and Trump shared a coach, while Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump followed behind in another – the Prince and Princess of Wales also took part. Meanwhile, an anti-Trump demonstration took place in London, with protesters also among the crowds in Windsor, reports the BBC.

And in a related development, Trump accused an Australian journalist of “hurting Australia” after the leader was asked about his business deals while in office.

The US president was asked by John Lyons from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) how much wealthier he had become since returning to the White House in January.