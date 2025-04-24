Trump: I’ve ‘No Intention Of Firing’ Fed Boss

Share

US President Donald Trump said he has “no intention of firing” Jerome Powell after repeatedly criticising the head of the Federal Reserve.

But he added that he would like Powell to be “a little more active” when it comes to cutting interest rates. Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump also said he is optimistic about improving trade relations with China.

Last week, the president intensified his criticism of the Fed chief, calling him “a major loser”.

The comments sparked a selloff of stocks, bonds and the US dollar, but financial markets have since been recovering from those losses, reports the BBC.

The latest remarks came after the Director of the National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Friday that Trump was looking into whether it would be possible to sack Powell.

