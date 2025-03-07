Trump Issues Hamas ‘Last Warning’ To Free All Israeli Hostages

Share

US President Donald Trump has given what he called a “final warning” to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all Israeli hostages in Gaza or “there will be hell to pay”.

His remarks followed the White House’s confirmation that Trump had recently sent an envoy for historic “ongoing talks and discussions” with Hamas, breaking with the long-standing US policy of avoiding direct engagement with the militant group.

Trump then met with eight freed hostages at the White House and posted on Truth Social on Wednesday: “Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

“Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!” Israeli officials say about 24 living hostages — including Edan Alexander, an American citizen — as well as the bodies of at least 35 others are believed to still be held in Gaza, reports itv.com.

However, Amnesty International has said Israel is still holding the bodies of at least 600 Palestinians as bargaining chips, a practice it calls illegal and one that predates October 2023.

