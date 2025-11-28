Trump Issues Fiery Thanksgiving Message, Vows Major Crackdown On Immigration

United States President, Donald Trump, in his Thanksgiving message posted on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the current state of U.S. immigration policies, vowing to implement what he described as the most aggressive reforms in decades.

In the lengthy statement, Trump criticised what he called the “division, disruption and decay” caused by what he termed uncontrolled migration, alleging that the United States now hosts “53 million foreign nationals,” many of whom he claimed depend on public welfare.

He said this influx has contributed to social challenges such as failing schools, rising crime, overcrowded hospitals and housing shortages.

READ ALSO:

Trump also singled out Minnesota as an example, claiming that “hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia” are overwhelming the state and accusing local leaders, including Governor Tim Walz and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, of failing to address security concerns.

His remarks targeted both officials personally and the wider U.S. immigration system.

The President vowed to introduce measures, including pausing migration from “all Third World countries,” terminating what he called “Biden’s illegal admissions,” ending federal benefits for non-citizens, deporting foreign nationals deemed “public charges” or security risks, and denaturalising migrants who “undermine domestic tranquility.”

Trump described the approach as “reverse migration,” insisting that it is the only solution to what he repeatedly characterised as a national crisis.

He ended the message with a Thanksgiving greeting, saying the holiday wishes excluded those who “hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for.”