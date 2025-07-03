Trump: Israel Agrees To Conditions For 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire

Israel has agreed to the “necessary conditions” to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, US President Donald Trump has said.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that during the proposed ceasefire the US would “work with all parties to end the War”.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal.

I hope… that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump wrote.

Israel has not confirmed it has agreed to the conditions of a deal, and there was no immediate comment from Hamas, reports the BBC.

Trump’s announcement comes before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scheduled for next week, in which the US president has said he would be “very firm”.

The US president said on Tuesday that he believed Netanyahu wanted to end hostilities in Gaza.