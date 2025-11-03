Trump Invasion Threat: Afenifere Demands Urgent Set-Up Of State Police

...Urges FG to urgently appoint envoys for Nigerian missions

The pan-Nigerian socio-political group, Afenifere, has stated that the rising international condemnation of insecurity in Nigeria is an indictment of the Federal Government.

Afenifere demands that the Tinubu administration immediately appoints ambassadors to all our world embassies, because it is obvious that the Presidency is incapable of directly administering our diplomatic relations, since we suddenly face the threat of foreign intervention and war without diplomatic buffers.

In a statement issued on Monday, signed by the National Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, Afenifere lamented that the needless loss of lives would have been prevented if successive administrations had implemented the outcome of the conference.

While maintaining that the only way to stem the tide is for the implementation of a state police system as well as restructuring for equity and peaceful coexistence, since the 2014 Political Conference.

Afenifere, however, lamented that the ten-year delay in the implementation of the outcome of the conference has wasted thousands of lives unnecessarily due to culpable gross negligence by the government.

“Regardless of the categorisation of our insecurity as either religious or tribal genocide, the point is people are dying due to the failure to create state and local government police for efficiency, giving the people the right of self-preservation in their states and localities,” the statement reads in part.

Recalling its midterm assessment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration on May 29th 2025, Afenifere stated that it had warned that the continued overcentralised police force made him (President Tinubu) ultimately responsible for the unnecessary deaths in the Middle-Belt and across the nation.

“As long as policing is centralised and tied to the president, all blame for insecurity resides with his office. This is not only untenable for him but for the whole country, since we are all bound to suffer the collective punishment of failure in other states, some of whom allegedly bargain with terrorists.

“Also, this administration’s penchant for overcentralisation of governance is counterproductive, not only within our borders, but has now been reflected in our diplomatic relations or lack of them. The lack of ambassadors in the USA and other nations is deplorable,” he said.

It also urged President Tinubu not to allow foreign military humanitarian intervention to cause religious and ethnic wars due to negligence or lack of political will to restructure Nigeria for peace and equity.

“We must not forget our history, that it was the excuse of curbing transatlantic slavery that prompted foreign military humanitarian intervention that led to our colonisation.

“It is ironic that the influx of terrorists that partly led to the end of the Jonathan administration and the coming to power of APC is now threatening our corporate existence due to the APC failure to restructure and implement state police,” he said.

The statement concluded by urging Nigerians to unify against foreign intervention and implores all Nigerians to look for local solutions to our sectarian and ethnic conflicts in restructuring.