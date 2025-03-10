Share

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump, has claimed that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 would never have happened if he had been in office.

President Trump made this remark on Sunday while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, pointing out that hundreds of people had died in Ukrainian cities over the past week, stressing the urgent need to end the conflict.

“We want to do anything we can to get Ukraine to be serious about getting something done. I think right now they haven’t, but I think they will be, and I think it’s going to become evident over the next two or three days,” Trump said.

“This week, hundreds of people died in cities in Ukraine, and we got to get it stopped. It would have never happened if I was president.”

His statement comes amid his decision to pause all military aid to Ukraine despite the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Trump’s remarks also reference the fact that the invasion began in February 2022 under President Joe Biden’s administration when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale military operation against Ukraine.

