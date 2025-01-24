Trump Inauguration: Republican Congressman Pushes For 3rd Term Presidency Amendment

Share

Barely four days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States (US), a Republican congressman from Tennessee has introduced a proposal to amend the United States Constitution which would allow Trump to potentially serve a third term in office.

New Telegraph recalls that President Trump was previously sworn in as the 45th President of the US on January 20 2017 and 47th President on Monday, January 20.

Based on the Constitution of the United States of America (USA), Trump is only entitled to a two-term in office.

Pushing a new amendment to the US Constitution that would give a president three terms in office, but no more than two consecutive four-year stints, Rep. Andy Ogles move a motion for the law to be enacted.

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” it proposes.

According to the report, the 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, prevents a person from serving as president for more than two terms in the United States.

However, Ogles, in a statement released to the media, said Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

“To that end, I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms,” Ogles said.

“This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

Trump was alleged to have made comments about serving a third term to House Republicans during a closed-door speech late last year. But, multiple sources who attended the event claimed that the then-president-elect was joking.

