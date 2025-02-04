Trump In Collaboration With Musk Move To Dismantle USAID

Share

President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk on Monday moved to eradicate the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which provides crucial aid that funds education and fights starvation, epidemics and poverty around the world.

New Telegraph reports that President Trump’s administration intends to merge the US government’s main overseas aid agency with the State Department, as workers were asked to stay out of its Washington headquarters on Monday.

Addressing newsmen at the White, Trump alleged the agency run by radical left lunatics was getting away with tremendous fraud but did not provide names or details.

The announcement follows comments from Musk, who heads an unofficial cost-cutting agency, that the administration plans to shut USAID down. Over the weekend, two top security officials were placed on leave and the agency’s website went dark.

Meanwhile, workers were told to stay home on Monday and hundreds of employees were also locked out of their email.

However, the Democratic lawmakers have called it an illegal, unconstitutional move that would hurt poor people abroad, harm national security, and reduce US influence on the global stage.