Trump Imposes New 15% Tariff On Nigeria, Other African Countries

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has officially imposed a 15 percent tariff on Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Mozambique, Mauritius, Ghana, Malawi, Lesotho, Madagascar, and other African countries.

In a statement issued by the White House on Thursday in an Executive Order, titled “Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates.”

“These modifications shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m.” the statement reads.

The US also imposed different degrees of tariffs on South Africa (30 percent), Libya (30 percent), and Tunisia (25 percent).

The list of tariffs also contained the United Kingdom (10 percent), India (25 percent), Japan (15 percent), and other countries.

Recall that on April 2, 2025, the US, in an Executive Order, announced the imposition of import tariffs on countries across the world, Nigeria included.