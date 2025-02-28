Trump Imposes Additional 10% Tariff On China

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Thursday said he would impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports while moving ahead with levies on Canada and Mexico next week.

New Telegraph recalls that President Trump had halted sweeping 25 per cent levies on Canadian and Mexican imports this month over illegal immigration and deadly fentanyl, with Canadian energy to face a lower rate.

Following newsmen’s questions on whether he planned to proceed with the tariffs next week, Trump stated that until the problem of fentanyl stops or is seriously limited, the proposed levies will happen as scheduled.

However, China will likewise be charged an additional 10 percent Tariff on March 4.

READ ALSO

It would be recalled that Trump already imposed a sweeping 10 percent tariff hike on imports from China, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

A US official confirmed that the new 10 percent levy adds to the existing one over fentanyl, saying that there has been insufficient progress on the drug front.

The official added that Washington had to act against all three countries in order to tackle the fentanyl issue.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao expressed concerns over Washington’s earlier 10 percent tariff.

“China firmly opposes this and has taken corresponding countermeasures, which was a necessary move to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.” he stated.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday said she hoped to speak with Trump to avoid being hit by his threatened tariffs.

Also, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials are working around the clock to avert US levies but would have an “immediate” response if measures were imposed next week

Share

Please follow and like us: