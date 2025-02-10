Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum Imports

Share

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump has announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, in the latest slew of trade levies.

President Trump who spoke with newsmen aboard Air Force One on Sunday, February 9 said the tariffs, which he will announce on Monday, will apply to any steel coming into the US, adding that it will also affect aluminum.

Trump also announced he would reciprocate tariffs to match his government’s levies to the rates charged by other countries on US products.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump imposed similar tariffs during his 2017-2021 presidency to protect US industries, which he believed faced unfair competition from Asian and European countries.

The president has already shown his fondness for weaponizing the US financial power, ordering tariffs on key trade partners China, Mexico, and Canada soon after he took office.

It would be recalled Trump paused 25-percent levies against Canada and Mexico for a month after both countries vowed to step up measures to counter flows of the drug fentanyl and the crossing of undocumented migrants into the United States.

The tariffs against China went ahead, however, with products entering the United States facing additional levies of 10 per cent since Tuesday.

