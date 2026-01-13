Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On Iran’s Trade Partners

On Monday, President Donald Trump of the United States (US) announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country trading with Iran.

Speaking via his social media page, President Trump said the tariffs would take effect immediately and apply to Iran’s commercial partners that also conduct business with the United States.

The US President, however, did not specify which countries would be targeted, but economic data shows Iran’s key trading partners include China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.

New Telegraph reports that the development escalated pressure on Tehran as a rights group reported a mounting death toll from a nationwide protest crackdown.

The move comes amid more than two weeks of unrest across Iran, where demonstrations initially driven by economic grievances have evolved into one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic republic since the 1979 revolution.

Protests have continued despite a near-total internet blackout and the use of lethal force by security agencies.

The Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights said it had confirmed at least 648 protest-related deaths, including nine minors, but warned the true toll was likely far higher.

The group said communications restrictions had made independent verification extremely difficult and estimated that around 10,000 people had been detained.

Iranian authorities have accused foreign actors of instigating the unrest and have organised mass pro-government rallies across the country.

State media showed large crowds in the capital Tehran, waving national flags and chanting slogans against the United States and Israel.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in power since 1989, said the rallies demonstrated that the protest movement had been defeated and served as a warning to Washington.

Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told supporters that Iran was facing multiple fronts of conflict, including economic and psychological pressure, as well as military threats.

Trump, who has repeatedly warned that military action remains an option, said over the weekend that Iran’s leadership had reached out seeking negotiations.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Tehran was not seeking war but was prepared for one, while calling for talks conducted on what he described as fair terms.

The White House said Trump continued to prioritise diplomacy but would not rule out the use of force.

Iranian state media has reported that dozens of security personnel have been killed during the unrest, with funerals turning into large-scale pro-government demonstrations. Authorities have declared three days of national mourning.

International reaction has intensified. The European Union said it was considering additional sanctions over the repression of protests, while the European Parliament announced a ban on Iranian diplomats entering its premises.

France condemned what it described as indiscriminate state violence against protesters.

Russia, a close ally of Tehran, criticised what it called attempts by foreign powers to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, according to Iranian state media.