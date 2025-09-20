Trump Imposes $100K Fee On H-1B Visas For Foreign Workers

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump, on Friday, signed a proclamation that will require a $100,000 annual visa fee for highly-skilled foreign workers and rolled out a $1 million “Gold card” visa as a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy individuals.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the development, according to President Trump, was aimed at curbing the overuse of the program and prioritizing American workers.

Announcing the measure from the Oval Office, the US President said the policy would encourage companies to hire US workers while maintaining a pathway for highly skilled foreign professionals.

Trump stated that the gold card immigration pathway would fast-track visas for immigrants who pay $1 million. Companies sponsoring foreign workers would be able to pay $2 million to expedite applications.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the administration settled on the $100,000 annual fee, plus vetting costs, after consultations with businesses.

He added that the Department of Homeland Security is still determining whether the $300,000 will be collected upfront or in yearly instalments.

The H-1B visa, valid for three years and renewable for another three, allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized fields.

The new measures mark the latest step in Trump’s immigration crackdown, which has previously targeted foreign worker programs and divided opinion among his supporters.