Trump: I’m Not Considering Running For Third Term

Share

US President Donald Trump has denied that he is considering running for a third presidential term, a move which experts agree is banned under the US Constitution.

“I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important,” Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker in an interview that aired yesterday.

Trump, 78, has previously said that he was “not joking” about wanting to serve a third, or even fourth, term as US president. He later said his statements were meant to troll the “fake news media”.

His company, The Trump Organisation, has been selling “Trump 2028” hats, fueling armchair speculation that he may seek to remain in office after his second term ends in January 2029, reports the BBC.

In the interview, recorded from his residence in Florida on Friday, Trump said that he has had many “requests” from people asking that he consider seeking to remain in office.

Share