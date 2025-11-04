Trump: I Doubt We’ll Go To War With Venezuela

Donald Trump has played down the possibility of a US war with Venezuela, but suggested Nicolás Maduro’s days as the country’s president are numbered.

Asked if the US was going to war against Venezuela, the US president told CBS’ 60 Minutes: “I doubt it.

I don’t think so. But they’ve been treating us very badly.” His comments come as the US continues to launch strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean.

The Trump administration says the strikes are necessary to stem the flow of drugs into the US, reports the BBC.

Trump rejected suggestions that the US action was not about stopping narcotics, but aimed at ousting Maduro, a long-time Trump opponent, saying it was about “many things”.