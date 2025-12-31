New Telegraph

December 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Trump Hopes To…

Trump Hopes To Reach Phase Two Of Gaza Ceasefire ‘Very Quickly’

Donald Trump said he hoped to reach phase two of the Gaza peace plan “very quickly”, as he warned Hamas would have “hell to pay” if it did not disarm soon.

The US president, whose 20-point peace plan requires the militant group to disarm, made the comments as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida for talks on Monday.

During a press conference with Netanyahu after their meeting, Trump said Israel had “lived up to the plan 100%”, despite continuing attacks by its military in Gaza, reports the BBC.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The US president also said his country could support another major strike on Iran were it to resume rebuilding its ballistic missile or nuclear weapons programmes.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

ASUU Mulls Court Backing To Prevent Govt’s Policy Reversals
Read Next

Troops Arrest Suspected Suicide Bomber, Intercept IED Materials In Borno