Trump Honors Charlie Kirk With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

United States President, Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, during a ceremony held in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

The event coincided with what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday, marking a solemn tribute to the late conservative activist.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Argentine President Javier Milei, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and prominent conservative media figures such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, accepted the award on his behalf, delivering an emotional tribute to her late husband’s unwavering commitment to conservative values and his dedication to inspiring young Americans.

READ ALSO:

President Trump lauded Kirk as a “martyr for truth and freedom,” drawing parallels to historic figures like Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr.

He credited Kirk with galvanizing a new generation of conservatives and praised his fearless advocacy for liberty.

In a notable gesture, the U.S. House and Senate had previously designated October 14 as a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk,” underscoring the profound impact of his work on American political discourse.

Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, tragically passed away on September 10, 2025, at the age of 31.

He was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.