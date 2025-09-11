Trump Honors 9/11 Victims, Announces Posthumous Medal For Kirk

President of the United States, Donald Trump on Thursday marked the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a solemn remembrance speech at the Pentagon, where he paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the resilience of the American people.

In his address, Trump praised first responders, the U.S. military, and families who endured the tragedy, stressing that the memory of 9/11 remains a call for unity and vigilance.

“America will never forget the heroes of that day. We honor their sacrifice and renew our commitment to defending our nation against every threat,” Trump said.

During the ceremony, Trump made a surprise announcement, revealing that he will posthumously award Charlie Kirk, the late founder of Turning Point USA, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor.

Calling Kirk a “giant of his generation” and a “champion of liberty,” Trump praised the conservative activist’s influence on young Americans and his unwavering commitment to faith and country.

“Charlie’s voice inspired millions. His legacy will continue to shape our movement and our nation. Though his life was cut short, his impact will live on for generations,” Trump declared.

The announcement comes hours after Kirk was tragically killed in a shooting incident while speaking at Utah Valley event.

Trump emphasized that the award was both a tribute to Kirk’s contributions and a symbol of gratitude to a man he described as “a friend, a patriot, and a believer in the promise of America.”

The White House has not yet announced the date of the medal presentation.

As the nation reflected on the events of September 11, Trump urged Americans to draw strength from history while confronting new challenges.

“We must always stand strong, stand proud, and never back down. That is what the heroes of 9/11 would want, and that is what Charlie Kirk reminded us every single day,” he concluded.