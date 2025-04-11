Trump Hitting Chinese Goods With 145% Tariff As EU Pauses Retaliation

Share

The trade war between Washington and Beijing has deepened, as the White House says its tariff rate on most Chinese goods is now 145%.

Donald Trump had announced a 125% levy on imports from China yesterday – but now the White House confirms that is on top of an existing 20% fee.

Beijing earlier announced an 84% tariff on US goods entering the country. US stocks – which have been sliding since Trump’s tariffs were announced last week – have fallen again, with Amazon and Apple down 7% on Wall Street at one point, reports the BBC.

Trump acknowledged some tariff “transition difficulty” at a cabinet meeting yesterday. Trump said there will “always be transition difficulty but it was the biggest day in history in markets”.

He said investors are happy with how the country is running as they “try to get the world to treat us fairly”.

Elsewhere, the EU put retaliatory tariffs against the US on hold, after Trump paused a 20% tariff against Europe for 90 days. The EU now faces the same 10% baseline tariff as most other countries, which Trump announced last week.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

