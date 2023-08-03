Trump Hits Out At ‘Corruption And Scandal’ After New Charges

Former US President, Donald Trump has hit out at “corruption, scandal, and failure” after being charged with plotting to overturn the 2020 election result. “I have never had so much support on anything before,” he claimed after Tuesday’s indictment.

The charges follow an inquiry into the attack on the US Capitol in Washing- ton DC on January 6, 2021, reports the BBC. Trump is accused of “spreading lies” about election fraud for more than two months.

In total, Trump has now been charged in three criminal cases – but experts say the latest could be the most serious. The other cases relate to secret documents, and payments to Stormy Daniels, a former porn star. Despite the criminal cases, Trump is the favorite to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 election.