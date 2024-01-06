Trump Hits Back At Biden In First 2024 Trip To Iowa

In retaliation for Democratic President Joe Biden’s Friday criticism of him as a danger to American democracy, Donald Trump utilised his first trip to Iowa of the year to disparage Republican rival Nikki Haley.

Speaking to a few hundred supporters just ten days before the pivotal Iowa caucus, the former president painted a bleak picture of the country in the first round of the Republican nomination process. He referred to it as a “failing” country, plagued by “terrorists” and floods of immigrants seeking “mental asylums” across the border between the United States and Mexico.

He shot back at Biden, who spoke of the dangers of a potential second Trump term at an event in Pennsylvania earlier in the day. Biden, who will likely face Trump in a general election rematch in November, was particularly critical of Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol as legislators were certifying Biden’s 2020 election victory.

“Not one thing has gotten better under crooked Joe Biden. Everything’s a mess,” Trump said to several hundred cheering supporters at the rally in the state’s rural northwest.

Trump only briefly addressed the events of Jan. 6, whose three-year anniversary is on Saturday, repeating unfounded claims that the 2020 contest was marred by widespread voter fraud.

Trump also directed his fire toward Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the UN for two years during his term. While Haley trails Trump by over 30 points in Iowa, she is much closer in New Hampshire, which holds the second contest of the Republican nomination process, and she has been rising in opinion polls in recent months.

“Nikki Haley has been in the pocket of the open borders establishment donors her entire career,” Trump said. “She’s a globalist.”

Several hundred supporters, some from neighboring states, waited for hours in freezing temperatures to enter the events hall in the town of Sioux Center where Trump spoke.

The size of the event, during which Trump talked for roughly two hours, dwarfed that of any recent campaign event held in the state by Haley or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another contender for the nomination.

Still, Trump’s team is leaving nothing to chance. His aides are eager to avoid a repeat of the last competitive Iowa Republican caucus, in 2016, when Trump led in most polls, but ended up finishing second, due in part to a haphazard on-the-ground organizing effort.

His team had recruited 1,800 caucus captains as of mid-December, according to a senior campaign official, and had provided hundreds of training sessions. Under the caucus system, voters gather at pre-determined locations, and a representative for the major candidates gives a pitch on their preferred nominee. Later, those gathered cast their ballots. Iowa’s Republican nominating contest is set for Jan. 15.

The Friday event started with a videocast tutorial, during which Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, explained the caucus process in detail. Dozens of people roamed the area in white hats, which indicated that they were caucus captains.

During the Friday event, Trump made light of a previous comment, in which he said that he would be a dictator on the first day of his presidency. He did not, however, explicitly walk that comment back.