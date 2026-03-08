President Donald Trump of the United States (US) has opened up on the possibility of sending American ground troops into Iran to secure the country’s enriched uranium reserves as part of efforts to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters aboard the presidential aircraft, Air Force One on Saturday, March 7, President Trump said the option of deploying troops had not been ruled out.

“At some point maybe we will. That would be a great thing,” he said.

He added that such a move was not currently underway but could be considered later.

“We haven’t gone after it but it’s something we could do later,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing criticism of the joint military campaign by the United States (US) and Israel against Iran, which began last weekend.

Critics argue that airstrikes alone may not be enough to eliminate Iran’s military capability or stop the country from developing nuclear weapons.

When asked specifically about the possibility of deploying ground forces, Trump said he would not dismiss the option outright.

“Could there be? Possibly, for a very good reason, it’d have to be a very good reason,” he said.

He further suggested that if such an operation were carried out, Iranian forces would be too weakened to mount effective resistance.

“And I would say if we ever did that, they would be so decimated that they wouldn’t be able to fight at the ground level,” he said.