Trump Hikes US Global Tariff Rate From 10%To 15%

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Saturday raised the global duty on imports into the country to 15 percent, a day after the Supreme Court ruled much of it illegal.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Trump announcement followed the court’s 6-3 ruling that rejected the President’s authority to impose tariffs under a 1977 economic emergency powers act,

It would be recalled that President Trump had initially announced a new 10 percent global levy by invoking a different legal avenue.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, President Trump disclosed that after a thorough review of Friday’s “Extraordinarily anti-American decision” by the court to rein in his tariff program, his administration was hiking the import levies “To the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.”

READ ALSO

At the same time, the Republicans launched an extraordinary personal attack on the conservative justices who had sided with the majority, slamming their “disloyalty” and calling them “fools and lap dogs.”

The ruling was a stunning rebuke by the high court, which has largely sided with the president since he returned to office, and marked a major political setback in striking down Trump’s signature economic policy that has roiled the global trade order.

Saturday’s announcement is sure to provoke further uncertainty as Trump carries on with a trade war that he has used to cajole and punish countries, both friend and foe.

It is the latest move in a process that has seen a multitude of tariff levels for countries sending goods into the United States set and then altered or revoked by Trump’s team over the past year.