The United States (US) lawmakers, has said President Donald Trump has no plans to occupy or engage in nation-building in Venezuela.

The Republican lawmakers made this disclosure on Monday, January 5, following a press briefing by senior officials on the administration’s policy toward the South American country.

Addressing reporters, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, “We do not have U.S. armed forces in Venezuela, and we are not occupying that country.”

Representative Brian Mast, Republican Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, added, “If anybody wants to use the term nation-building, or anything like that, it doesn’t look like anything anybody has seen under President Trump.”

New Telegraph reports that the briefing provided lawmakers with an update on the U.S. administration’s approach to Venezuela, reaffirming that there are no plans for direct military involvement or governance in the country.

READ ALSO:

“They are not an administration that engages in protracted wars,” Representative Brian Mast told reporters following the briefing, which lasted over two and a half hours.

He was responding to questions on how Americans could be reassured that the U.S. would not become involved in another “endless war” similar to the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Saturday, U.S. forces were deployed to Caracas in an operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who on Monday pleaded not guilty to narcotics-related charges.

The operation targeting Maduro’s capture has sent shockwaves through the international community, leaving officials in Caracas scrambling to regroup. It also drew criticism from some U.S.

Democrats, who accused Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Trump administration officials of misleading them by insisting there were no plans for regime change in Venezuela.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York described Monday’s briefing as comprehensive but said it raised more questions than it answered.

“Their plan for the U.S. running Venezuela is vague, based on wishful thinking and unsatisfying,” he said.

Schumer said he had not received assurances that Trump would not do the same thing in other countries.

Republican lawmakers also acknowledged the ongoing role of the U.S. military in safeguarding national security.

“There’s absolutely a continual plan to use the United States military to protect the homeland of the United States of America,” Mast said.

The Senate is expected to vote as early as this week on a resolution, co-sponsored by Schumer, that would block further military action against Venezuela without congressional approval.

Republicans maintain that the weekend operation did not require congressional authorization, arguing that it was brief and involved “law enforcement” measures aimed at bringing Maduro to court in New York.

Members of Congress, including both Republicans and Democrats, have long accused presidents of attempting to bypass the Constitution’s requirement that Congress—not the president—approve military actions, except for brief operations necessary to defend the United States.

Republicans have successfully blocked repeated efforts to pass similar war powers resolutions since Trump deployed U.S. forces to the Caribbean four months ago, where they have been targeting vessels alleged to be carrying drugs.

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of running a cocaine-trafficking network that collaborates with violent groups, including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombia’s FARC rebels, and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

Maduro has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that they are a pretext for imperialist ambitions aimed at Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Trump has openly expressed interest in Venezuela’s oil wealth. On Monday, shares of U.S. oil companies rose sharply, driven by the prospect of potential access to the South American nation’s extensive petroleum resources.