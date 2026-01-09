Trump Hails Venezuela Prisoner Release As Step Towards Peace

US Donald Trump gives a press conference with the French president in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit attended by the leaders of the world’s seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)
United States President, Donald Trump has announced that Venezuela is releasing a large number of political prisoners, describing the move as a significant gesture toward peace and improved relations with the United States.
In a statement shared via his official social media account, Trump said the development signals Venezuela’s willingness to pursue cooperation, particularly in the area of oil and gas infrastructure rebuilding.
“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of ‘seeking peace.’ This is a very important and smart gesture,” Trump stated.
According to him, the United States and Venezuela are now working closely together, especially on plans to rebuild and modernize Venezuela’s oil and gas sector.
Trump added that the cooperation has prompted him to cancel a previously expected second wave of attacks, noting that such action now appears unnecessary.
Despite the cancellation, Trump said U.S. naval ships would remain in position for safety and security reasons.
He further disclosed that at least $100 billion is expected to be invested by major global oil companies in Venezuela’s energy infrastructure.
Trump said he was scheduled to meet with executives from “Big Oil” at the White House to discuss the investments.
As of press time, there has been no official confirmation from the Venezuelan government regarding the number of prisoners released or the scope of the proposed investments.