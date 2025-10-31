New Telegraph

October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Trump Hails ‘Amazing’ Meeting With China’s Xi, No Formal Trade Deal Agreed

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have met for the first time in six years – raising hopes for a de-escalation of tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

Trump described the talks, held in South Korea, as “amazing”, while Beijing said they had reached a consensus to resolve “major trade issues”.

Relations have been tense since Trump began imposing new tariffs on China, prompting retaliation from Beijing. The two agreed to a truce in May, but tensions remained high.

Yesterday’s talks did not lead to a formal agreement but the announcements suggest they are closer to a deal – the details of which have long been subject to behind-the-scenes negotiations, reports the BBC.

