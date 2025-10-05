The United States Department of Homeland Security under the leadership of President Donald Trump has revealed plans to introduce a new initiative that would grant unaccompanied migrant teenagers a one-time payment of $2,500 if they agree to voluntarily return to their home countries.

According to a memo cited by CNN, the pilot programme would begin with 17-year-old migrants and would require the approval of an immigration judge before any departure is authorised.

The payment would be disbursed only after the minor’s arrival in their home country, intended to assist with “reintegration efforts.”

The proposed initiative expands on an existing voluntary return scheme introduced under the Trump administration, which currently provides $1,000 “exit bonuses” to undocumented adults who opt for self-deportation.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has defended the approach, describing it as a cost-effective alternative to prolonged detention and formal deportation procedures.

“This programme is strictly voluntary and allows minors to make an informed decision about their future,” an ICE spokesperson was quoted as saying.

As of October 2, official figures show that approximately 2,100 unaccompanied minors remain in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, awaiting placement or immigration hearings.

However, the new incentive plan has already drawn criticism from immigrant rights advocates, who warn that paying children to leave could violate protections for vulnerable youths under U.S. immigration law.

“There is no legitimate reason for the government to incentivise voluntary departure with a financial payoff,” said Neha Desai of the National Center for Youth Law, describing the policy as “a troubling precedent.”

Advocates further argue that the payments could pressure minors into returning to unsafe or unstable environments, potentially undermining the humanitarian principles guiding the care of unaccompanied migrant children.

The proposal has reignited debate over how the U.S. government manages the surge in border arrivals, particularly among unaccompanied minors seeking asylum or family reunification.

While DHS maintains that the initiative aims to reduce detention costs and streamline immigration processes, critics say it raises broader ethical and legal questions about the treatment of migrant children under federal custody.