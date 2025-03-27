Trump Govt Sets To End Global Vaccine Alliance Funding

Share

The United States (US) government under President Donald Trump has drafted plans to end Gavi funding, a global vaccine alliance dedicated to expanding immunization access and improving public health worldwide.

In a document sighted from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Gavi is among the international aid programs set to be defunded.

The document revealed that a total of 5,341 awards would be cancelled, amounting to nearly $76bn in cuts. Of this sum, the US government has already committed approximately $48bn.

However, it noted that the Trump administration would continue supporting grants for HIV and tuberculosis treatment, as well as food aid programs for countries affected by civil conflicts and natural disasters.

Gavi, which receives around $300m annually from the U.S., warned that the funding cut could have devastating consequences.

The alliance’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sania Nishtar, warned that children would be left vulnerable to deadly diseases like measles and diphtheria without continued financial support.

Nishtar and Gavi’s board chair, José Manuel Barroso, are scheduled to visit Washington next week to lobby for the continuation of US funding.

Beyond routine immunization efforts, Gavi maintains emergency vaccine stockpiles for outbreaks of diseases such as Ebola and yellow fever.

The alliance also assists countries in transitioning away from donor dependency as their economies grow.

