Trump Govt Revokes Wole Soyinka’s US Visa

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump-led Government has announced the revocation of Nobel Laureate and internationally acclaimed writer, Professor Wole Soyinka’s visa to the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island, Soyinka noted that he was taken aback by the decision, and was unaware of any offence that could have led to the cancellation of his visa.

Soyinka, however, suggested that the action was a witch-hunt, and he further revealed that he had received formal notification of the visa withdrawal from the US Consulate, noting that he was now unable to travel to the country.

According to him, the development was communicated through an official letter, though no specific reason was given for the action, adding that he had begun reflecting on whether any of his past actions might have triggered the decision.

“It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time.

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me.

“I’m still looking into my past history. I don’t have any past criminal record or even a felony or misdemeanour to qualify for the revocation.

“I’ve started looking back—have I ever misbehaved toward the United States of America? Do I have a history? Have I been convicted? Have I gone against the law anywhere?” he asked.