Trump Govt Reviews Foreigners’ US Visas For Violations

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump-led administration, on Thursday said it is reviewing more than 55 million people who have valid U.S. visas for any violations that could lead to deportation.

New Telegraph reports that the new development is part of a growing crackdown on foreigners who are permitted to be in America.

A statement issued by the State Department said all U.S. visa holders, which can include tourists from many countries, are subject to “Continuous vetting,” with an eye toward any indication they could be ineligible for permission to enter or stay in the U.S.

“Should such information be found, the visa will be revoked, and if the visa holder is in the United States, he or she would be subject to deportation,” the statement added.

Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has focused on deporting migrants illegally in the US as well as holders of student and visitor exchange visas.

The State Department’s new language suggests that the continual vetting process, which officials acknowledge is time-consuming, is far more extensive and could mean even those approved to be in the U.S. could abruptly see those permissions revoked.