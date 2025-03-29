Share

…Lay Off Thousands Of Workers

President Donald Trump has informed the United States (US) Congress of his decision to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), leading to the termination of nearly all the remaining jobs at the agency.

President Trump, who made his intention known in an internal memo circulated to staff, the USAID’s Acting Deputy Administrator, Jeremy Lewin, disclosed that all roles not mandated by law would be eliminated in July and September.

Lewin, a member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, said the affected employees would be given two options: termination on July 1 or September 2.

This drastic decision coincided with a devastating earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar, causing widespread destruction and numerous fatalities.

The USAID has historically played a crucial role in coordinating international disaster relief efforts, raising concerns about the global impact of the agency’s closure.

The memo further revealed that the U.S. State Department would assume USAID’s remaining “life-saving and strategic aid programming” over the next three months.

However, agency personnel would not be automatically transferred to the department, as it would conduct “a separate and independent hiring process.”

The move to shut down USAID, which has been instrumental in delivering humanitarian aid, poverty alleviation, and development assistance worldwide, is expected to draw sharp criticism from both domestic and international stakeholders.

With the elimination of USAID, many countries that rely on U.S. foreign aid, including Nigeria, could face significant disruptions in development projects, health initiatives, and emergency relief programs.

