Trump Govt Calls On UN To End Rwanda, M23 Rebels In E’Congo

Share

Following the escalation of conflicts, the President Donald Trump-led administration has called on the United Nations (UN) Security Council to consider measures to stop Rwandan troops and M23 rebel forces in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

New Telegraph recalls that the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels marched into Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, on Monday in the worst escalation of a long-running conflict in more than a decade.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, the acting United States (US) Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, who made this call did not specify to the 15-member council what action could be taken.

“We call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to this fighting. Rwanda must withdraw troops from the DRC. Rwanda and the DRC must return to the negotiating table and work toward a sustainable, peaceful solution,” Shea told the Security Council.

READ ALSO:

Congo accused Rwanda of sending its troops over the border, while Rwanda said fighting near the border threatened its security, without directly commenting on whether its troops were in Congo.

At the U.N. Security Council, Congolese Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner demanded targeted sanctions on Rwandan military and political leaders, an arms embargo, a ban on purchases of Rwandan natural resources and barring Rwandan troops from U.N. peacekeeping missions.

The U.N. spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier on Tuesday spoke to the Congolese and Rwandan presidents over the escalating conflict that has killed several U.N. peacekeepers.

According to the spokesperson, in the UN chief’s call with the Rwandan president, there was also special emphasis on the need to protect civilians in that area.

Share

Please follow and like us: