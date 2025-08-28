The President of the United States (US), President Donald Trump-led administration has announced plans to reduce the duration period of visas issued to international students and foreign journalists.

The development, which was announced in a statement issued on Thursday, August 28, by the Department of Homeland Security, is intended to strengthen immigration oversight and ensure stricter compliance with visa conditions.

According to the statement sighted by New Telegraph correspondent, student visas under the F category will be limited to a maximum of four years.

On the same note, visas for foreign media professionals will be capped at 240 days, with the possibility of an extension for another 240 days if approved.

However, the Department of Homeland Security clarified that foreign journalists’ visas would be tied strictly to the duration of their assignments.

Any request for an extension would have to be filed through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and subjected to fresh security vetting.

The Department of Homeland Security said, “For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the U.S. virtually indefinitely,” a situation it argued created security risks, financial strains, and potential disadvantages for American citizens.

According to the DHS, the proposed rule is designed to curb visa abuse and strengthen monitoring of those entering the country.

The announcement, however, has sparked swift backlash from the U.S. higher education community, with universities warning that the changes could undermine America’s global competitiveness in attracting top talent.

Miriam Feldblum, who leads the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, criticised the proposal, saying it would place unnecessary hurdles in the way of students and universities alike.

“The rule would force international students and scholars to regularly submit additional applications, disrupting their studies and straining university operations,” Feldblum said.

She noted that the added uncertainty might ultimately discourage international students and researchers from choosing the United States as their destination.