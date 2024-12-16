""" """

New Telegraph

December 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Trump Gets $15m…

Trump Gets $15m In ABC News Defamation Case

ABC News has agreed to pay $15million (£12m) to US President-elect Donald Trump to settle a defamation lawsuit after its star anchor falsely said he had been found “liable for rape”.

George Stephanopoulos made the statements repeatedly during an interview on March 10 this year while challenging a congresswoman about her support for Trump.

A jury in a civil case last year determined Trump was liable for “sexual abuse”, which has a specific definition under New York law, reports the BBC.

As part of Saturday’s settlement, first reported by Fox News Digital, ABC will also publish a statement expressing its “regret” for the statements by Stephanopoulos.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"

Read Previous

Despite Ban, Nigeria’s Cooking Gas Import Surges To N68.9bn
Read Next

Weekly Wrap-Up: Equities Gain N707.61bn In 5-Day Rally
Share
Copy Link
×