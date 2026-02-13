The United States (US) President, Donald Trump will on Friday meet with American Special Forces Personnel involved in the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro during a January raid in Caracas.

In a statement issued on Friday, the White House said President Trump will be accompanied by First Lady, Melania Trump as they visit troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

New Telegraph recalls that the operation, conducted on January 3, reportedly involved US forces deploying by helicopter under cover of darkness to extract Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from a heavily guarded compound in the Venezuelan capital.

Venezuelan officials said the assault began with US airstrikes targeting military installations and resulted in 83 deaths and over 112 injuries. No American service members were reported killed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the President and First Lady would “meet with military families and the heroic members of our special forces who carried out the successful ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ in Venezuela and helped bring narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro to justice.”

Maduro is currently being held in the United States and faces charges related to drug trafficking and other alleged offences. He has pleaded not guilty, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 17 in New York.

President Trump has repeatedly described the operation as a demonstration of American military strength. Speaking at a rally in Iowa in January, he praised the mission as “spectacular,” describing those involved as “a group of unbelievable talented patriotic people that love our country. You couldn’t hold them back.”

The President has also referenced the use of a classified system he referred to as the “discombobulator,” claiming it was deployed to disable Venezuelan equipment during the raid.

“I’m not allowed to talk about it,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News. “But let me just tell you, you know what it does? None of their equipment works, that’s what it does.

“Everything was discombobulated.”